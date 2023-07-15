 Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan granted ‘provisional’ security cover : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan granted ‘provisional’ security cover

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan granted ‘provisional’ security cover

Khan’s Y-category security cover was withdrawn by the state government on Thursday

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan granted ‘provisional’ security cover

Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan. PTI file



PTI

Rampur (UP), July 15

A day after his Y-category security cover was withdrawn by the Uttar Pradesh government, Samajwadi Party leader Mohammad Azam Khan has now been given “provisional security,” according to police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (of Rampur) Sansar Singh told PTI that Azam Khan had been given security cover at the district level.

Khan’s Y-category security cover was withdrawn by the state government on Thursday.

The officer said the decision was reappraised and it was decided to give Khan a security cover at the district level.

“It was felt at the district level that it is necessary to provide him security, so the Superintendent of Police deployed security and sent a report to the government,” he said.

“This security is not a Y-category security cover. Under this arrangement, three gunners will be provided to him,” he added.

Reacting to the development, SP spokesperson Deepak Ranjan said that the withdrawal of Khan’s cover was “undemocratic” a senior politician as he is.

“The Y-category security cover of Azam Khan was withdrawn in an undemocratic manner. He has been a senior legislator and a Cabinet minister in UP,” Ranjan told PTI.

He said the government was forced to accord him a provision security cover after strong objections to its withdrawal by his peers from the SP in Rampur.

Sansar Singh had on Friday said that according to a letter they had received from the security headquarters in Lucknow, there was no need to continue to give Y-category security to Khan, a 10-time MLA from Rampur. His security cover was taken off in compliance with the order.

Under the Y-category security, Khan was given three gunmen who were posted at his residence round-the-clock, the ASP said.

SP’s UP unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel had on Friday slammed the move claiming there was still threat to Khan’s life.

“There is a threat to his life. What can be more unfortunate than this? Today there are BJP leaders, who do not need any security, but they are moving around with Y-category security,” Patel had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

2
Delhi EXPLAINER

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

3
J & K

A tale of deception: One woman, 27 grooms, and a trail of broken hearts in Kashmir

4
Punjab

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

5
Patiala

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

6
Haryana

Haryana’s stilt-plus-four construction: HSVP appoints engineer to assess damage

7
Nation

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

8
Himachal

Supreme Court Collegium recommends two advocates and one judicial officer for appointment as Himachal High Court judges

9
Delhi

Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

10
Punjab

Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media': Anger grows as flood situation worsens in Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflows

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Moga, Ludhiana among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab

Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large

39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

Himachal rains: Evacuation operation over, 70,000 tourists moved out of state, says CM Sukhu

500 tourists had voluntarily decided to stay back in the sta...


Cities

View All

Robber shot dead in police encounter

Robber shot dead in police encounter

4 members of family held for minor girl’s kidnapping, murder

Water flow in Beas, Ravi rivers remains below danger mark

Kin of Sudhir Suri's murder suspect fear for his safety

‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Chandigarh invites bids for pollution audit, eyes carbon neutral tag by 2030

Sukhna Lake water level rises, floodgate opened again

Toddler run over by SUV in Sector 37, Chandigarh

As Chandigarh battled deluge, MP Kirron Kher nowhere to be seen: Congress

Bapu Dham bridge restored, commuters from Panchkula, Mani Majra breathe easy

Yamuna level receding slowly, situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi floods: Situation to normalise soon if there is no more heavy rain, says Kejriwal

Three boys drown, were bathing in floodwaters

Excise Policy Scam : SC seeks response from CBI, ED on Sisodia’s bail pleas

3 High Court judges transferred days after Collegium reiterates recommendation

IGI first airport to have 4 runways

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Relief work continues in water-hit areas of Kapurthala district

Bhagwant Mann visits flood-hit areas in Shahkot, slams delay in silt removal

3rd time unlucky: Crops inundated, shops damaged in Jalandhar district

Beekeepers in deep waters: Boxes swept away, apiaries inundated

Villagers protest at bundh, want govt to understand their misery

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Buddha Nullah water level recedes by 1.25 ft

Polluted water from Ganda Nullah causes untold damage, residents want survey, relief

Opposition leaders slam government, depts

Tragedy a lesson on how violations cause irreversible catastrophe: Probe

Tomato prices will not come down for another 10-15 days, say arhtiyas

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Teenager washed away in Patiala’s Badi Nadi

Floodwater recedes, Patiala residents count losses

35 villages of Samana, Shutrana hit hard by flood

Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Patiala MC launches helpline to lift carcasses