Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya receives 'death threat' on Twitter, seeks police action

Lucknow, May 31
Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Wednesday said that he received a death threat on Twitter and sought strict action against those involved.
"On May 29, 2023 at 7.12 pm, a Twitter account named 'International Bhagwa Rakshak Force Jai Shri Ram' posted a tweet saying 'You will be finished within a month' and has pasted a sword on my neck in the photo, which directly indicates murdering me. Please @[email protected] @Uppolice @dgpup @lkopolice @LkoCp take serious action and initiate legal proceedings in this matter," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi. He shared screengrabs of the Twitter post, and also tagged the Union Home Ministry and the Prime Minister's Office in another tweet asking them to take cognisance of the matter.
Maurya, a prominent OBC leader who is also an SP MLC, had sparked a controversy early this year when he said that certain verses of the Ramcharitmanas "insult" a large section of society on the basis of caste, and demanded that these be banned.
Maurya had contested the 2022 assembly polls from Fazilnagar on an SP ticket but lost.
