Former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, shifted to ICU

Gurugram/Lucknow, October 2
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has been shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said.
Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam’s son Akhilesh Yadav has left Lucknow for Delhi, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.
According to the hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria.
He is under treatment in the hospital since August 22.
The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.
In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive