Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance rock solid: Jayant Chaudhry

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, January 28

Ally Jayant Chaudhry by his side, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a scathing attack against the ruling BJP from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of deliberately delaying his helicopter in Delhi “without any reason” and calling it “losing BJP’s conspiracy and a proof of their frustration”.

Yadav and Chaudhary also denied the buzz about any post-poll alliance between the BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), calling Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement “proof of desperation” in the ruling camp because of the ground situation.

“Who is accepting their invitation… just think about their situation that they have to send such an invite,” said Yadav.

Meanwhile, terming the SP-RLD alliance “solid as a rock”, Jayant called Shah’s invite “mischievous and aimed to mislead and isolate Jats”

“We are sons of farmers and have joined hands to save the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh,” said Yadav, taking a pledge over foodgrain with Chaudhary.

BJP releases list of 91, drops 17 MLAs

The BJP on Friday released a list of 91 candidates for the UP Assembly elections, dropping around 17 MLAs while retaining the legislator in key constituency Ayodhya, Ved Prakash Gupta. Meanwhile, the party has repeated several ministers, including Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West and Nand Kumar Gupta ‘Nandi’ from Allahabad South.

#AkhileshYadav #JayantChaudhry #RashtriyaLokDal #samajwadiparty