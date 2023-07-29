 Sambhaji Bhide booked for remarks on Gandhiji; Maharashtra Cong chief seeks his arrest, threatens agitation : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Sambhaji Bhide booked for remarks on Gandhiji; Maharashtra Cong chief seeks his arrest, threatens agitation

Sambhaji Bhide booked for remarks on Gandhiji; Maharashtra Cong chief seeks his arrest, threatens agitation

State Congress chief said his party would agitate across the state after the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4 if Bhide is not put behind bars

Sambhaji Bhide booked for remarks on Gandhiji; Maharashtra Cong chief seeks his arrest, threatens agitation

Photo from Facebook page of Sambhajirao Bhide.



PTI

Amravati, July 29

The police in Maharashtra’s Amravati district on Saturday registered a case against Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory remarks on Mahatma Gandhi, with state Congress chief Nana Patole insisting the right-wing activist must be arrested.

Patole said his party would agitate across the state after the end of the Monsoon session of the Assembly on August 4 if Bhide is not put behind bars.

Bhide, the founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan outfit, is accused of making offensive remarks about the Father of the Nation in his speech during a programme at Bharat Mangal Hall in Badnera Road area in Amravati district on Thursday.

The Rajapeth police in Amravati booked Bhide under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), an official said.

“If the state government does not arrest Bhide, the Congress will organise protests across Maharashtra after the Monsoon session of the Assembly ends on August 4,” Patole said.

The relationship between Bhide and the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is well-known and he is getting protection from them, Patole alleged.

Patole also claimed Bhide is involved in the Koregaon Bhima caste violence case but continued to remain free. Violence took place in Koregaon Bhima area of Pune on January 1, 2018 near a war memorial revered by Dalits.

Meanwhile, Congress workers led by party MLA Yashomati Thakur and former minister Sunil Deshmukh protested at Rajkamal Square in Amravati city on Saturday. Thakur demanded that the sedition charge be also invoked against Bhide.

Workers of Congress and a few Ambedkarite organisations staged protests in Yavatmal city and tore banners of Bhide, who was there to deliver a lecture and take part in other programmes. During these protests, Bhide’s effigy was hit with slippers and burnt.

On Friday, Congress state secretary Nandkishore Kuyate had filed a complaint against Bhide at Rajapeth police station here, demanding that a case be registered against him.

Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat and Prithviraj Chavan, speaking in the Assembly on Friday, had demanded strict action against Bhide.

“Sambhaji Bhide has a twisted mindset. His comments about the Father of the Nation have disturbed the country. He repeatedly makes controversial comments and it needs to be found out who is backing him for political interests. We want strict action against him,” said Thorat.

Without taking names, he claimed a machinery was working to finish off progressive ideology.

Thorat’s colleague and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan had said, “If such a person is making a defamatory statement regarding Mahatma Gandhi, then he has no right to roam (freely) in the state.” In the past too, Bhide has drawn flak for his controversial comments.

#Congress #Maharashtra #Mahatma Gandhi #Monsoon

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

2
Delhi

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

3
Patiala

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

4
Haryana

131 colonies to be regularised in 7 Haryana districts

5
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

6
Entertainment

Punjabi-origin Neelam Gill says 'Not dating Leonardo DiCaprio', but 'in a relationship with his good friend'

7
Punjab

Sikh cop in New York denied permission to grow beard for wedding: Report

8
Himachal

Locals lodge protest, cutting of hills stayed in Palampur

9
Punjab

Punjab Govt regularises 12,710 contract teachers

10
Nation

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur today

MPs from opposition alliance INDIA visit violence-hit Manipur, assess ground situation

Team of MPs visits several relief camps to meet victims of e...

CBI takes over probe in Manipur ‘sexual assault’ case

CBI registers FIR, takes over probe from state police in Manipur viral video case

A two-month-old video of two women of Kuki-Zomi community be...

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push; Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in

BJP rejigs team for Lok Sabha polls: Tariq Mansoor named vice president in big Pasmanda Muslim push

Sanjay Bandi, Anil Antony also in; CT Ravi, Dilip Saikia dro...

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

Searches were conducted in Delhi, Gurugram and Chennai on th...

Special ‘girdawari’ to assess damage caused by floods in Punjab; state government pegs loss at Rs 1,500 crore

Special ‘girdawari’ to assess damage caused by floods in Punjab; state government pegs loss at Rs 1,500 crore

A total of 1,495 villages in 19 districts of the state were ...


Cities

View All

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

43 buildings still unsafe in Amritsar city, says MC survey

Congress Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa visits flood-hit areas

Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

BSF seizes bike, drugs at border near Amritsar

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Admn gets to work

Cycle tracks wrecked by rains at 36 locations; Chandigarh Admn gets to work

Rs 6.87 cr in kitty, CPCC, Chandigarh civic body step up fight against air pollution

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Chandigarh: Sector 8 family attacked in road rage

High Court stays Chandigarh order for demolitions near court

Man who kills woman for refusing marriage proposal in south Delhi was her first cousin

Cousin who killed south Delhi woman for refusing marriage proposal was earlier in relationship with her: Police

Delhi court exempts outgoing WFI chief from appearance

Himachal Road Transport Corporation resumes Volvo bus service to Delhi, Chandigarh

Woman clubbed to death for rejecting marriage proposal

Court sets aside 2-yr jail order for kidnapping minor

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas

Farmers sleep outside as cracks develop on houses in flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mother of youth killed in Canada dies by suicide in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman alleges graft in plot allotment

Regularisation without fixed pay scale new kind of privatisation: Teachers’ union

A first: Double-decker coach to ferry passengers and cargo

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

Polluted water floods NH stretches, commuters hit

NHAI nod to build cycle tracks along highways

Woman among 2 nabbed POs

MC builds wall to prevent overflow of nullah

Shopkeepers up in arms as trash floods road near Scooter Market

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, her son

Relative arrested for murder of Patiala woman, son

Patiala: Not just floods, Ghaggar spreading ailments too

District pegs road infrastructure loss due to floods at Rs 55 cr

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to PM, seeks flood relief

Eye flu cases increase in flood-hit areas