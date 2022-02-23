'Same rank, same length of service' must for OROP benefits: Centre in SC

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

Under file from the Supreme Court for its “hyperbole” on the One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy for the armed forces, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that both “same rank” and “same length of service” are necessary conditions for availing of OROP benefits.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Ministry of Defence said petitioner Indian Ex- Servicemen Movement’s contention on the OROP defeated one of the core values of the OROP.

Maintaining that “the comparison sought to be made by the petitioners is between comparable and non-comparable and between apples and oranges”, the Centre urged the top court to dismiss the petition.

“This pair (‘same rank’ and ‘same length of service’) cannot be impaired. One cannot take only the same rank and ignore the length of service and similarly one cannot merely take the length of service. It is important to highlight that the expression ‘same’ appears twice as ‘same rank’ and ‘same length of service’,” it submitted. —

