'Same rank, same length of service' must for OROP benefits: Centre in SC

New Delhi, February 22
Under file from the Supreme Court for its “hyperbole” on the One Rank One Pension (OROP) policy for the armed forces, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that both “same rank” and “same length of service” are necessary conditions for availing of OROP benefits.
In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Ministry of Defence said petitioner Indian Ex- Servicemen Movement’s contention on the OROP defeated one of the core values of the OROP.
Maintaining that “the comparison sought to be made by the petitioners is between comparable and non-comparable and between apples and oranges”, the Centre urged the top court to dismiss the petition.
“This pair (‘same rank’ and ‘same length of service’) cannot be impaired. One cannot take only the same rank and ignore the length of service and similarly one cannot merely take the length of service. It is important to highlight that the expression ‘same’ appears twice as ‘same rank’ and ‘same length of service’,” it submitted. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...