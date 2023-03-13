 Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench : The Tribune India

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench

The top court posts the matter for arguments on April 18, says proceedings will be live-streamed

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 13

Terming it a matter of "seminal importance", the Supreme Court on Monday a referred petitions seeking validation of same-sex marriage to a five-judge Constitution Bench.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud posted the matter for further hearing on April 18.

"Lot of issues raised before this court relates to right of transgender persons to marry as per natural constitutional entitlement. We are of considered view that issues here is resolved by five judges of this court under 145(3) of the Constitution. We direct hearing of this case be posted before a Constitution Bench," said the Bench which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala.

On behalf of the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the petitions and said it should be left to Parliament to take a call on the issue.

In an affidavit filed in the top court, the Centre said same sex marriage was not in conformity with societal morality and Indian ethos and would cause a “complete havoc” with the delicate balance of personal laws.

It said the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitably presupposes a union between two persons of the opposite sex. "This definition is socially, culturally, and legally ingrained into the very idea and concept of marriage and ought not to be disturbed or diluted by judicial interpretation," it submitted.

Maintaining that the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitably presupposed a union between two persons of the opposite sex, the Centre said this definition was socially, culturally and legally ingrained into the very idea and concept of marriage and ought not to be disturbed or diluted by judicial interpretation.

“It must be kept in mind that granting recognition and conferring rights recognising human relations which has its consequences in law, and privileges, is in essence a legislative function and can never be the subject matter of judicial adjudication, the Centre said, terming the petitioners’ demand as “wholly unsustainable, untenable and misplaced”.

Despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country, it said.

However, the affidavit stated that though the Centre limits its recognition to heterosexual relationships, there may be other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society and these “are not unlawful”.

The Supreme Court had on November 25, 2022 issued notice to the Centre and the Attorney General on two petitions filed by gay couples seeking recognition for same sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act, 1954. On December 14, 2022, it issued notice to the Government on another petition by a same-sex couple married in the US seeking legal recognition of their marriage in India.

Maintaining that family issues were far beyond mere recognition and registration of marriage between persons belonging to the same gender, the Centre said, “Living together as partners and having sexual relationship by same sex individuals (which is decriminalised now) is not comparable with the Indian family unit concept of a husband, a wife and children which necessarily presuppose a biological man as a ‘husband’, a biological woman as a ‘wife’ and the children born out of the union between the two – who are reared by the biological man as father and the biological woman as mother.”

Decisions of western courts without any basis in Indian constitutional law jurisprudence cannot be imported in this context, it said, asserting that granting recognition to human relations was a legislative function and can never be a subject of judicial adjudication.

Parliament has framed marriage laws governed by personal laws/codified laws relatable to customs of various religious communities to recognise only the union of a man and a woman to be capable of legal sanction, and thereby claim legal and statutory rights and consequences, it said.

The Centre cautioned “that any interference with the same would cause a complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country and in accepted societal values.”

While there may be various other forms of marriages or unions or personal understandings of relationships between individuals in a society, the State limits the recognition to the heterosexual form.

Marriage between a biological man and a biological woman takes place either under the personal laws or codified laws namely, the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, the Christian Marriage Act, 1872, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act, 1936 or the Special Marriage Act, 1954 or the Foreign Marriage Act, 1969, it submitted.

#Justice DY Chandrachud #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains to tie the knot with IPS officer Jyoti Yadav

2
Punjab

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

3
Entertainment

Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'

4
Sports

'Don't book...', Delhi police's quirky request to Gujarat cops goes viral after Virat Kohli's stunning batting display

5
Trending

‘No water in train toilet… I am bearing the pressure’: Passenger’s appeal to railways not just fetches him help but rib-tickling memes too

6
Business

2 days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in 3rd largest failure in US banking history

7
Haryana

Haryana CM gives call for ushering in another agri revolution

8
Entertainment

Oscars: 'Naatu Naatu' live performance gets a standing ovation; Deepika Padukone gives special shoutout

9
Trending

Anand Mahindra shares comedian Gaurav Kapoor’s rant over Japanese dish sushi to substantiate his earlier post on ‘Indianization’, see hilarious video

10
Nation

Russia to operate 64 weekly flights to Indian cities

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates
Punjab

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

Top News

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge constitution bench

Same-sex marriage issue is of ‘seminal importance’, says Supreme Court; refers pleas to 5-judge Constitution Bench

The top court posts the matter for arguments on April 18, sa...

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

India's big win at Oscars with RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Wins Best Original Song and Best Documentary Short Subject

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

Chaudhary had died on January 14 after suffering a cardiac a...

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

Defence ministry cannot issue communication on payment of OROP arrears in instalments: Supreme Court

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices PS Nara...

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels PSTET exam

After controversy, Punjab govt cancels Teacher Eligibility Test

The exam will be re-conducted


Cities

View All

Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Amritsar: Sexual assault victim succumbs to injuries

Sangrur youth dies of 'drug overdose'

Four accomplices of drug trafficker Harpreet nabbed

Teacher Eligibility Test: Highlighted answers in question paper shock PSTET candidates

Ajnala Row: Panel submits report to Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Drug Hotspots: Bathinda villagers living in fear

Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

Police use water cannon against Punjab Congress workers protesting over Adani issue in Chandigarh

PGI’s cardiac facility may soon get emergency cases directly

Month on, Sector 52-53 stretch opened to traffic

Chandigarh temperature crosses 30°C

19-day-old infant admitted to Chandigarh's GMCH-32 NICU found injured

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi’s Chirag flyover shut for repairs, commuters caught in traffic snarls

Delhi legislators get 66 per cent hike in pay. This is what they will draw now

Delhi's MLAs get over 66% salary hike

DTC to add 100 electric buses to its fleet by April first week

DDA to plant 1 lakh saplings at Shastri Park

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary’s wife

Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: Congress announces candidature of ex-MP Santokh Chaudhary’s wife Karamjit Kaur

Banga man live-streams suicide on FB; wife booked

Depressed, man ends life

Kartapur police nab peddler, trace many theft cases to him

2 snatchers arrested

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Finance firm employee loot case cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

Man dies of ‘drug overdose’ at Chaunta village; four held

Man shot at over money dispute in Ludhiana

Violation of Building Bylaws: Activist challenges town planner’s claims of action against offenders

Refund Rs 11.45 lakh foreclosure charges to customer, bank told

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; seek grants

Punjabi University students, faculty protest; demand grants

Punjabi University VC: Assurance on yearly grant hike satisfactory