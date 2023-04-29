Same-sex Marriage: SBCA terms BCI resolution 'inappropriate'

New Delhi, April 28
The Supreme Court Bar Association (SBCA) has termed it as “highly inappropriate” the Bar Council of India’s resolution opposing the same-sex marriage case hearing in the Supreme Court.
“It is the duty of the court to hear the petition and decide whether matter should be adjudicated by the court or left to the wisdom of Parliament,” the SCBA said in a ‘resolution by circulation’ dated April 27 signed by majority of its Executive Committee members, including SCBA president Vikas Singh.
The SCBA, however, clarified that its resolution should not be construed as either supporting or opposing the petitioners in the case.
