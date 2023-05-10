Same uniform for Brig and above from Aug 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 9

In a significant move, the Army has decided to go in for a common uniform for officers of Brigadier rank and above irrespective of their regiment or corps from August 1. The decision was taken after detailed deliberations during the recently concluded Army Commanders Conference and consultations at various levels, sources said.

Going green The colour of the common uniform and headgear will be standardised to green

Shoulder epaulettes in non-combat dress will be of brass

In combat dress, the colour will be fused to match the uniform

The headgear, shoulder rank badges, gorget patches (worn on collar), belt and shoes of the flag-rank officers (Brigadier and above) will now be standardised and common. No officer in these ranks will wear any lanyard encircling the shoulder and underarm.

At present, the headgear, including beret cap, is multi-coloured — Infantry officers have two shades of green, Engineers and Signals wear navy blue, Para forces maroon, Armoured Corps black and Aviation uses grey. The Brigadier and above rank officers are those who have commanded units or battalions and are mostly posted at headquarters or establishments where officers from all arms and services function together. A standard uniform would ensure a common identity for all senior-rank officers, the sources said. There is no change in the uniform for officers of Colonel rank and below, they said.

Different types of uniform and accoutrements have specific association with respective arms, regiments and services in the Army. The distinct identity is considered essential for junior leadership and the rank and file to further strengthen regimental ethos, which is the bedrock of soldiering.