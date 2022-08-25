Samir V Kamat appointed DRDO chief

New Delhi, August 25
Distinguished scientist Samir V Kamat was on Thursday appointed Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
Kamat, who is Director-General, Naval Systems and Materials, at the DRDO, will succeed G Satheesh Reddy who has been named as scientific adviser to the defence minister, it said.
Kamat has been appointed to the post till he attains the age of 60 or until further orders.
