‘Sampark Se Samarthan’: BJP chief JP Nadda on two-day visit to Jharkhand, Odisha from Thursday

PTI

New Delhi, June 21

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and Odisha from Thursday during which he will meet distinguished people as part of his party’s “Sampark Se Samarthan” outreach campaign.

He will address two public rallies, one each in Jharkhand and Odisha, and attend several organisational meetings in the two states, the BJP said on Wednesday.

The BJP launched a nationwide “Sampark Se Samarthan” campaign last month under which its leaders, including ministers and parliamentarians, are reaching out to the masses including distinguished people seeking their support with an eye on the upcoming polls, including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Jharkhand and Odisha from June 22 where he will participate in several public and organisational programmes,” the party said.

“He will meet various distinguished people in the two states under the party’s Sampark Se Samarthan campaign. He will also address public rallies in Jharkhand and Odisha during this visit,” the party said.

It said Nadda will address “a mega public rally” in the Giridih district of Jharkhand on Thursday.

“Following the rally, he will meet Sarod player Mor ji and Mukut Kedia ji at their residence in Giridih,” the BJP said.

After attending some other events in Giridih, the BJP president will leave for Odisha to chair a meeting with senior leaders of the Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency at the BJP office in Jharsuguda, the party said.

On Friday, Nadda will offer prayers at Maa Manikeswari Temple in Bhawanipatna and later address a public rally at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium. He will also meet “influential people” in Bhawanipatna under the party’s “Sampark Se Samarthan” outreach programme.

Nadda will also meet senior party workers in Bhawanipatna, the BJP added.

