Sanjay Kumar Verma appointed High Commissioner to Canada

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

Seasoned diplomat Sanjay Kumar Verma was on Tuesday appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Canada, while Amit Kumar, currently Consulate General of India in Chicago, has been named as the next ambassador to the Republic of Korea.

Verma, a 1988-batch IFS officer and presently India's Ambassador to Japan, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the MEA said. Verma, 57, succeeds Acting High Commissioner Anshuman Gaur.