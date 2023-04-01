 Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested : The Tribune India

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims to have sent the message when he was drunk, the official said

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested


PTI

Mumbai, April 1

Mumbai police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Pune for allegedly sending a message to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut threatening to eliminate him like Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead last year, a police official said on Saturday.

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims to have sent the message when he was drunk, the official said. Citing preliminary investigations, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier said that he had issued the threat under the influence of alcohol. However, a detailed probe will be carried out and action will be taken, Fadnavis had assured.

Talekar was apprehended from the Kharadi area late on Friday night in an operation by Mumbai and Pune police, hours after Raut’s brother and MLA Sunil Raut filed a complaint at the Kanjurmarg police station here, the official said.

Calling Raut “Hindu virodhi”, the message read, “Delhi me mil tu ak 47 se uda dunga. Moosewala tyep. Lawrence ke or se msg he soch ke… Salman aur tu Fix. Tyatil karke rakhna (sic).” Police suspect the “Lawrence” in the message refers to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Originally from Jalna, Talekar runs an eatery in Pune. He sent the abusive threat message to Raut over WhatsApp on Friday after failing to reach the MP over the phone, said the official.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022, following which police booked gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Goldy Brar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had claimed responsibility for the killing.

A few days later, three members of the Bishnoi gang delivered a letter threatening Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan, police had said.

Police said Talekar had learnt about Bishnoi from social media and thought he could his name to send the threat message to Raut, the official said.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections, including 506-II (criminal intimidation), and an investigation is underway. The city police are already probing the Salman Khan threat case and this man will be questioned in connection with that too, the official added.

Earlier, Fadnavis had said that the man who allegedly sent the threat message has been identified.

“Prima facie, it appears that the man gave threats when he was under the influence of alcohol. However, this is just preliminary information and a detailed probe will be carried out and action will be taken,” Fadnavis said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said Raut is a lawmaker and such a threat to him was a serious issue and that the Centre and the Maharashtra government should take cognisance of it. PTI

 

#Mumbai #sanjay raut #shiv sena #sidhu moosewala

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘You would have thrown a big party son’: Sidhu Moosewala’s father remembers him on retirement day

2
Patiala

Ahead of Navjot Sidhu’s release, his wife shares emotional post; son says family wishes to sit and have food together

3
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

4
Punjab

On trail of Amritpal Singh, his aide Papalpreet Singh, Punjab cops search deras

5
Diaspora

Indians among 8 migrants drowned near Canada border

6
Patiala

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

7
Nation

Summoned by court in Patna, Rahul Gandhi may be in deeper trouble

8
Entertainment

Uorfi Javed apologises for hurting sentiments with clothes she wears, says from now on you will see a changed me

9
Editorials

Trump’s indictment

10
Chandigarh

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Don't Miss

View All
Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer
World

Donald Trump won't be handcuffed when he surrenders: Lawyer

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture
Amritsar

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral
Delhi

RPF constable saves woman, child from falling under moving train in Gurugram; video goes viral

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message
Sports

Virat Kohli shares his Class 10 marksheet with inspirational message

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours
Trending

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha spotted at Delhi airport amid wedding rumours

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she’d been searching for in ‘obscure’ Punjab village
Trending

Actress Deepti Naval finally meets an old relative she'd been searching for in 'obscure' Punjab village

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem
Science Technology

Man claims ChatGPT saved his dog’s life after vet couldn’t diagnose problem

Top News

Navjot Sidhu to be released from jail by noon

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road closed

Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed

Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot

Sanjay Raut gets death threat from Bishnoi gang to be eliminated like Sidhu Moosewala

Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested

Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Amritsar MC collects Rs 33.50 crore property tax, Rs 6 crore more than last fiscal’s

Murals, installations across Amritsar a reflection of Punjabi culture

Cop convicted, 3 acquitted for kidnapping 4 Tarn Taran residents in 1992

Tarn Taran village panchayat forms anti-drug committees

Tarn Taran: Granthi's leg chopped off in attack

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

Body of two of family found in Bathinda lake

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

Class XI Admissions: Administration mulls 85% reservation for Chandigarh govt school students

March 233% wetter; rain highest in 3 years in Chandigarh

At fourth auction in Chandigarh, only seven of 36 liquor vends go

Fire breaks out at rotating restaurant in Panchkula, no casualty

Beautification Plan: Panchkula MC to repair kerbs, recarpet roads

Delhi Police files chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case

Mercury settles at low of 15.7 deg C in Delhi, light rain likely during day

Covid cases on the rise in Haryana, spurt in NCR

Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

DCW to MHA: Notify state rules as per transgender Act

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Fresh rain spells more trouble for farmers

Jalandhar: Former DCP Rajinder Singh to join BJP today

Man sets 2 daughters ablaze, booked

Partap Singh Bajwa, Raja Warring lead march in Jalandhar

Poster war: BJP moves EC against AAP

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Tenders floated to buy 4 sweeping machines

Police raid two paan shops, seize e-cigarettes, 4 hookahs

Wheat crop on 25K hectares damaged in Ludhiana

e-rickshaws for garbage lifting gather dust, NGO holds protest

Covid: 1 death, 10 fresh cases

Navjot Sidhu’s son Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, was a tough time for the family

Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer

Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months

Light rain worries farmers in Patiala district

307 students awarded degrees in Patiala

Play highlights struggle of families on foreign lands