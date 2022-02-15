Sansad TV YouTube channel hacked

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, February 15

The You Tube channel of Indian Parliament, called Sansad TV, got hacked by attackers early on Tuesday morning. The hackers even changed its name.

The hack was undone some more than two hours later. Live streaming on the channel got disrupted due to the hack. A statement by the Sansad TV said the 'You Tube channel of sansad TV got compromised due to unauthorised activities of some scamsters on Feb 15 at 1 AM."

The name of the channel was changed to Ethereum. The channel was restored at 3:45 AM, the statement said. The You Tube channel of Sansad TV broadcasts the same feed that runs on normal Lok Sabha TV broadcast that is telecast through dish tv or cable tv.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha the two houses of Parliament gets broadcast on the you tube too. The computer emergency response team has been informed and You Tube is working remove the threats permanently.

