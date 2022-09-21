Sanskrit scholar Ramyatna dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Ramyatna Shukla, leading Sanskrit scholar and Kashi Vidvat Parishad president, passed away on Tuesday. He was 90. PM Narendra Modi said the demise was an irreparable loss to the academic, spiritual and cultural world. He was overseeing the preservation of the historical records of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Temple. — TNS

SC notice to Centre in Bhopal gas case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to spell out its stand on the curative petition seeking an additional compensation of Rs 7,844 crore from Dow Chemicals, the successor of US company Union Carbide, for the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that had left over 3,000 dead. The Bench posted the matter for October 11.

