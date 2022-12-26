Santosh Kumar Yadav appointed NHAI chief, Subhasish Panda to be DDA’s Vice-Chairman

New Delhi, December 26

The government on Monday appointed senior bureaucrat Santosh Kumar Yadav as the Chairman of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

In an order, the Department of personnel & Training (DoPT) said, “Yadav, a 1995-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed as NHAI Chairman.”

Yadav is currently holding the post of Additional Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

In the same order, the DoPT said, “Subhasish Panda, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).”

Ganji Kamala V Rao has been named as Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Rao, a 1990-batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, is currently holding the post of the Managing Director of the India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd.

Hitesh Kumar S Makwana has been named as Additional Secretary in the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rajneesh, a 1997-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, will be Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, the order said.