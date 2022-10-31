Sardar Patel foiled attempts of anti-India forces to keep country divided: Amit Shah

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel realised the dream of a strong and united India with his farsightedness, despite attempts by anti-India forces to keep the country divided.

He said that despite efforts over several years to erase the legacy of Sardar Patel, people of India remember him with gratitude for his huge contributions in making a united India.

Shah said this while flagging off a run to commemorate the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister, here.

The 'Run for Unity', which began from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in the capital city, saw the participation of a large number of people, including sports personalities, sports enthusiasts and personnel of central police forces.

"Even during that time, anti-India forces left no stone unturned to keep the country divided. We have seen how Sardar Patel brought Junagarh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Hyderabad under the fold of the Union of India through his farsightedness and political acumen," Shah said.

Without Patel, a strong and united India would not have been possible, the home minister said.

