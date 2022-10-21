Sarma writes to Didi for probe into student's death

Guwahati, October 20
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday wrote to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee requesting her to intervene for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of IIT Kharagpur student Faizan Ahmed. Sarma said that the untimely death of Ahmed has caused a deep sense of grief in Assam.
Ahmed, hailing from Twho hails from Tinsukia, was a third year mechanical engineering student in the Institute and was found dead in his hostel room on October 14.
His parents filed a case with the local police in Kharagpur requesting the superintending of police of Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal and inspector-in-charge of Kharagpur (Town) police station for an investigation.
Meanwhile, Sarma said that his government strives to ensure quality education for students with the help of Information Technology. Chairing a meeting, he said providing universal access to quality education would be key to economic growth and empowerment of people.
