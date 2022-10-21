Satya Nadella receives Padma Bhushan in US

washington: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has said it is an honour to receive the Padma Bhushan. He formally received the award from India's Consul General in San Francisco, Dr TV Nagendra Prasad. PTI
3 Indians among 4 arrested for shootout in Nepal
Kathmandu: Three Indian nationals were among four persons arrested in connection with a shooting incident that took place in Nepal's Madhesh province, bordering India, according to a media report on Thursday.
Mega job drive, govt to fill 10L posts
PM to launch exercise tomorrow | 21.7% positions vacant in c...
Chinese woman living as Nepali monk in Delhi, may be a spy, arrested: Police
The woman has been identified as Cai Ruo and is a native of ...
45 days into the job, embattled British PM Liz Truss resigns
Indian-origin Sunak frontrunner | Oppn wants general electio...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor, alleges interference
Justifies appointment of PAU VC