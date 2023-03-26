 Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress : The Tribune India

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful process

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Photo for representational purpose only. File



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 26

The ruling BJP on Sunday accused the Congress of using Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial to advance the personal cause of the Gandhi family and said while the Father of the Nation’s satyagraha was for the people, the Opposition party’s act seeks to protect one individual who stood convicted and sentenced by a court of law.

“We want to ask the Congress for whom this satyagraha is. Is it against Other Backward Classes whom Rahul Gandhi insulted with the most despising words? Is it against the courts which pronounced Rahul Gandhi guilty? Is it against the law which provides for automatic disqualification of convicted MPs? Or is it against Gandhi ji’s non-violence considering 1984 Sikh massacre accused Jagdish Tytler, a symbol of violence, is part of this event? BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asked.

Launching a scathing attack on AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who, while speaking at Congress’ day-long ‘Sankalp Satyagraha’ in support of Rahul Gandhi over his disqualification, said her family had shed blood to nurture Indian democracy, Trivedi retorted, “Give me the name of one national-level Congress leader who was killed by a British bullet, who was packed off to ‘kaala paani’ like Veer Savarkar; who was hanged under British rule or who suffered British batons barring Lala Lajpat Rai? History books written under your times taught us that Gandhiji secured freedom without bloodshed. And you say your family shed blood. Who should we believe?”

The BJP said the Opposition party’s Satyagraha at Rajghat was a “shameless display of arrogance and contempt for OBCs”.

Trivedi said Mahatma Gandhi had launched his first satyagraha in South Africa for social good and another in India against the Rowlatt Act for a national cause.

“The Congress has insulted Mahatma Gandhi by sitting in satyagraha at his memorial for the cause of one person. We also wish to stress the Congress Party’s duplicity of character. This is a party that considers Lord Ram imaginary, that stood against the Ram temple construction and today invokes Lord Ram for personal interest,” Trivedi added.

The BJP also took on Congress deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari for suggesting that the court should have considered Gandhi family’s legacy while pronouncing Rahul Gandhi guilty.

“The Gandhi family considers itself superior to jurisprudence of the courts. They want two separate laws in one country—one for commoners, one for the family...Until the BJP came to power, there were indeed two laws in the country and even Robert Vadra had special access to VVIP lounges at airports,” Trivedi said, mentioning how late Indira Gandhi’s was convicted for election fraud and yet the Congress coined the slogan, “Indira is India, India is Indira.”

The BJP said Gandhi’s disqualification was the culmination of a lawful process and he was free to challenge his conviction.

“We were silent as long as Congress leaders were abusing the BJP, spewing venom on PM Narendra Modi. But speaking against India, against OBCs in a display of brazenness and shamefulness is against India’s traditions,” Trivedi said adding, “Rahul Gandhi should have actually apologized but his arrogance is writ large. First he displayed arrogance while tearing the (2013 UPA) ordinance that could have saved him. Today he is displaying arrogance in following what is essentially the culmination of his act of tearing that same ordinance. Duplicity of his character is ironic.”

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Akal Takht Jathedar asks Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh to surrender before police

2
Punjab

Scooter used by fugitive Amritpal was left in Patiala by harbourer

3
Punjab

Speculation rife information was leaked to Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh

4
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

5
Sports

Double delight: Boxers Nitu Ghanghas, Saweety Boora crowned world champions

6
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

7
J & K

Couple detained in Jammu area for having links with Papalpreet Singh

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh should surrender: Akal Takht Jathedar

9
Nation

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

10
J & K

Strategic Leh-Manali Highway reopens for traffic in record 138 days

Don't Miss

View All
STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna
Chandigarh

221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna Lake

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan
Punjab

Pays tributes to martyrs at Khatkar Kalan

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala
Punjab Martyrs’ Day

Focus on sports, shun drugs, CM tells youngsters at Hussainiwala

Top News

Congress to observe day-long 'Satyagraha' across country today in protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP

Top Congress brass holds 'satyagraha' for Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat; exudes hope for electoral change

Martyr PM's son who walked for national unity can never insu...

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Satyagraha for whom: against OBCs, against courts, against law or for Gandhis? BJP asks Congress

Says Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification culmination of lawful p...

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Khalistan supporters try to incite violence at Indian Embassy in Washington; Secret Service, police foil their bid

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu was not in...

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

India summons Canadian envoy to lodge protest over Khalistani mobs impairing functioning of its missions in Canada

Seeks explanation for ‘security breach’

Officials divided over Amritpal’s whereabouts, some believe he was still in Punjab while others say he was spotted in UP district in close proximity with Nepal border

Police, intel agencies divided over pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal’s whereabouts

Search operation for ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief enters 9th day


Cities

View All

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Upset over mother’s illness, sisters end life in Amritsar

Rain effect: Yield may drop by 10% in Amritsar district

Farmers’ body demands compensation for crop damaged due to rain, hailstorm

A pageant of culture

Chief Khalsa Diwan passes Rs 157-crore budget for 2023-24 in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

Vendors thrive near PGI gate in Chandigarh

20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Chandigarh Civic body earns Rs 1 crore from parking lots in month

Fake bank guarantees for parking contracts: Two Delhi residents land in police net

Clear sky likely for two days in Chandigarh

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

Atishi inaugurates heritage walk at Delhi’s Hauz Khas

DCW takes cognisance of ‘illegal’ training on conversion therapy of LGBTQI+, writes to NMC

Govt teachers ‘under pressure’ to increase students’ enrolment

Govt teachers 'under pressure' to increase students' enrolment

Ahead of Jalandhar byelection, Rajnath Singh meets Beas dera head Gurinder Dhillon

Name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas: MP Balbir Singh Seechewal

2 POs booked on court orders

Gold chain looted at gunpoint

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Waterlogged roads trouble commuters after rain in city

Another plaint against DMCH, misuse of IT exemption alleged

Businessman nabbed for copying product design

Civic body collects Rs 25L property tax

Seven jail inmates booked for clash

No check on use of pressure horns

No check on use of pressure horns in Patiala

Licence of immigration firm cancelled

Aashirwad Scheme: Man booked for using fake documents to avail of benefit

Man held with 1-kg opium