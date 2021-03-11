Satyendar Jain in ED custody in money-laundering case till June 13

PTI

New Delhi, June 9

A court here on Thursday extended by four days the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a money-laundering case.

Special Judge Geetanjli Goel extended Jain’s custody till June 13 on the ED’s application that sought his further custody for five more days.

ASG SV Raju, appearing for the agency, told the court that during his earlier custody, the ED conducted searches at several places and that certain incriminating material was found, including cash and documents, etc.

He told the court that the agency needed to confront Jain with certain documents.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Jain, opposed the ED’s application, saying the accused was already in ED’s custody and that there was no ground to further extend it.

ED’s Special Public Prosecutor NK Matta had told the court that the agency had arrested Jain in the alleged money-laundering case.

He was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.