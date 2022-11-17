Savarkar’s grandson lodges complaint against Rahul Gandhi for ‘insulting’ Savarkar

Mumbai, November 17
Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandson on Thursday registered a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for allegedly “insulting” Savarkar, police said.
Ranjit Savarkar, the late freedom fighter’s grandson, in a complaint lodged at Shivaji Park police station here also demanded that Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole too should be booked for ‘making similar statements’.
No First Information Report has been registered yet, said a police official.
Rahul Gandhi, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Thursday, continued to target Savarkar accusing him of helping the British and writing mercy petitions to them out of fear.
Addressing a press conference at Wadegaon in Maharashtra’s Akola district, Gandhi showed documents dating back to 1920 from government records, claiming that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.
“No FIR has been registered. We are conducting further probe,” said a police official.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has evidence social media platforms being used to raise funds for terror activities: NIA chief
Dinkar Gupta was addressing mediapersons ahead of conference...
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conferencin...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’