Saxena takes oath as Delhi L-G, says will work as guardian

New Delhi, May 26
Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lt Governor of Delhi at a ceremony here on Thursday and said he would work as the city’s “local guardian” and will be seen more on the roads and less at Raj Niwas.
Saxena (64), was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi at Raj Niwas.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet colleagues, Union minister Giriraj Singh and Meenakshi Lekhi, Delhi MPs and MLAs, and top bureaucrats attended the ceremony. “I will work in the capacity of a local guardian rather than as LG. You will see me less in Raj Niwas and more on the roads,” Saxena said.
