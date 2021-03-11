SC agrees to hear Azam's plea on bail condition

New Delhi, May 24
The SC today agreed to hear SP MLA Azam Khan’s petition alleging that the Allahabad HC has imposed as a bail condition the demolition of buildings of his Jauhar University. A Vacation Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said it would be taken up during this week after senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Khan, informed the Bench that as desired by the Bench it was mentioned before a registrar, but it was not being listed.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Health Minister Dr Vijay Singla sacked on corruption charges, arrested
Mohali court sends Singla, aide to 3-day police remand | Won...
Vijay Singla bribery case: 'Audio clip' of Rs 5 lakh deal did the duo in
Singla and his OSD and nephew Pradeep Kumar are purportedly ...
In message to China, Quad opposes altering status quo
Calls for rules-based order in Indo-Pacific region