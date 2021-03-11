SC agrees to hear Azam's plea on bail condition

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 24

The SC today agreed to hear SP MLA Azam Khan’s petition alleging that the Allahabad HC has imposed as a bail condition the demolition of buildings of his Jauhar University. A Vacation Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said it would be taken up during this week after senior counsel Kapil Sibal, representing Khan, informed the Bench that as desired by the Bench it was mentioned before a registrar, but it was not being listed.