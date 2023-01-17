SC agrees to hear journalist Rana Ayyub’s plea against summons in money-laundering case

New Delhi, January 17
The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on January 23 journalist Rana Ayyub’s petition challenging the summons issued to her by a Ghaziabad Special Court in a money-laundering case lodged against her by the Enforcement Directorate.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud agreed to hear the plea after her counsel Vrinda Grover requested it to list the matter urgently.
Grover said the summons has been issued by the PMLA Special Court in Ghaziabad against Ayyub for January 27 and therefore it should be taken up urgently.
Ayyub has sought quashing of the proceedings initiated by the ED in Ghaziabad citing lack of jurisdiction as the alleged offence of money laundering occurred in Mumbai.
