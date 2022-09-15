 Supreme Court allows change in BCCI constitution, Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office : The Tribune India

Supreme Court allows change in BCCI constitution, Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office

Supreme Court allows change in BCCI constitution, Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue in office

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah. file

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 14

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah can continue in office as the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the board to modify its constitution to do away with the mandatory cooling-off period.

An office-bearer can have continuous tenure of 12 years, including six years in state associations and six years in the BCCI, before the cooling-off period of three years kicks off, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud said.

While Ganguly was an office-bearer in the Cricket Association of Bengal, Shah had served in the Gujarat Cricket Association.

Now, an office-bearer can serve on a particular post for two consecutive terms, both at the BCCI and the state association level, after which he would have to serve a three-year cooling-off period, clarified the Bench which also included Justice Hima Kohli.

“The purpose of the cooling-off period is to not create undesirable monopolies,” the Bench noted.

The order came on the BCCI’s plea seeking the top court’s permission to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office-bearers, including its president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, by doing away with the mandatory cooling-off period between tenures of office-bearers across state cricket associations and the BCCI.

The BCCI had sought to amend its constitution to do away with the cooling-off period for office-bearers such as the secretary and president. The amendment will enable current BCCI president Saurav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah to continue in office despite completing six years in their respective state associations.

Earlier, a committee led by former CJI RM Lodha had recommended reforms in the BCCI which were accepted by the top court.

According to Lodha Committee recommendations, there should be a three-year cooling-off period for the office-bearers of the BCCI after a tenure of six years once a post comes to an end at the state cricket association or at the BCCI level.

Approved by the top court, the BCCI constitution stipulated a mandatory three-year cooling-off period for anyone who had served two consecutive terms of three years each in state cricket association or in BCCI.

The BCCI sought permission to amend its constitution two years ago but it could not be listed due to Covid pandemic. It pointed out that the earlier order of the court said amendment to the BCCI constitution could only be done with its prior permission.

Continuous tenure of 12 years now

Now, an office-bearer can have continuous tenure of 12 years, including six years in state associations and six years in the Board for Control of Cricket in India, before the cooling-off period of three years kicks off.

#BCCI #Cricket #Gujarat #jay shah #sourav ganguly #supreme court

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Embarrassment for Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as BMW Group denies setting up plant in state

2
Punjab

Audio tapes row:  'Friends-turned-foes' Punjab Horticulture Minister Sarari, his former aide hold closed-door meeting in Chandigarh

3
Punjab

BJP tried to buy 11 Punjab AAP MLAs by offering Rs 25 crore each, even issued death threat to one, claims Harpal Cheema; names MLAs

4
Punjab

Taliban restricts ferrying of Sikh scriptures out of Afghanistan; SGPC condemns move

5
Trending

Man eats food with plate under scooter amid heavy rain; heartbreaking video moves Internet to tears

6
Nation

6 Pakistani nationals held off Gujarat coast; heroin worth Rs 200 crore seized; drug was to be transported to Punjab

7
Ludhiana

Punjabi singer G Khan booked for hurting religious sentiments

8
Nation

8 of 11 Congress MLAs in Goa join BJP

9
Business

BharatPe ropes in ex-RBI Dy Governor, Zomato chairman

10
Trending

Twitter user’s augury of Queen Elizabeth’s death proves precise, he forecasts queen’s successor King Charles death too

Don't Miss

View All
Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland
Punjab

Sarus cranes find permanent home in Keshopur wetland in Gurdaspur

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam
Jalandhar

Fraudsters on prowl, SBI warns customers of SMS scam

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Top News

8 of 11 Cong MLAs join BJP in Goa

8 of 11 Congress MLAs join BJP in Goa

Defectors include ex-CM Digambar Kamat | BJP’s strength in 4...

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

130 Indian-Americans appointed on key positions in US President Biden’s admin

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

6 Pakistani crew members and 2 Delhi residents who were supp...

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

HC to Punjab: Court nod must for mining tenders

Petitioner contends auction notices issued in ‘illegal, arbi...

Key cases not getting adequate time: SC Bench on CJI’s new listing system

Key cases not getting adequate time: Supreme Court Bench on CJI's new listing system


Cities

View All

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Property tax not paid, 8 shops sealed in Amritsar

Culprits will be nabbed soon: ADGP Arpit Shukla

Gang of bike thieves busted, 4 held in Amritsar

Agitation over electricity theft cases in Jhabal enters Day 2

Protest against delay in relief

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Give three months to frame policy, Ministry of Home Affairs urges apex court

Rs 413-crore loan pact inked for 24x7 water supply in Chandigarh

At PGI, parking leaves lot to be desired

Now, PGI doctors to list details of conferences outside institute

Will examine feasibility of STP upgrade: Touring councillors

~200 cr drug haul in Guj; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Rs 200 cr drug haul in Gujarat; meant for Punjab, Delhi

Phagwara administration, cops lock horns in Trust office case

‘Peach king’ Didar Singh Bains passes away in US

Jalandhar MC seals Heritage Empire

Interstate gang of drug peddlers busted; 2 held with 10-kg opium in Jalandhar

Nawanshahr: Labourer’s son clears JEE Advanced exam

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Private workers handling parking lots despite end of agreement

Firecrackers worth Rs 7lakh seized, wholesaler booked

Man’s body recovered from well; wife, paramour held

Couple arrested with heroin, ‘ice’

Man nabbed for killing 2-yr-old son

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

Covid testing hit as employees shut lab in Patiala

A first: Assistant professors as HoDs at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala Civic body's new traffic light project comes under Vigilance Bureau lens

Punjab out to revive sports culture, but where are coaches?

MP Preneet Kaur dedicates Rs 85 lakh park to Patiala residents