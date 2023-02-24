SC allows EPS to remain interim AIADMK gen secy

New Delhi, February 23
In a setback to O Paneerselvam, the Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the Madras High Court’s order allowing E Palaniswami, or EPS as he is known, to continue as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.
“We have upheld the order of the Division Bench of the High Court, dated September 2, 2022, and made our earlier interim order permanent. We have not dealt with the matter of resolutions before the party that were being heard by the single judge. We leave it open for the said resolutions to be dealt with in accordance with law,” a Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheswari and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said.
The Bench, which had reserved the judgment on the matter on January 12, dismissed the petitions filed by O Panneerselvam. The verdict is likely to establish Palaniswami’s position as the supreme leader of the AIADMK.
