SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

New Delhi, May 3
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the women wrestlers' counsel to submit in a sealed cover additional material with respect to sexual harassment allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan.
It asked him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police.
The women wrestlers' advocate alleged that Delhi Police are doing absolutely nothing in investigating the women wrestlers' allegations.
