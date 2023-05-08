 Manipur violence: SC expresses concern; asks state govt to take steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation : The Tribune India

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud seeks an updated status report on the situation from Manipur Government by May 17

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Bench that 52 companies of the Central Armed Police Force and 105 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 8

Expressing concern over the loss of life and property in the recent violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the state government to take appropriate steps for relief, rehabilitation and evacuation of those affected.

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also directed that all places of worship should be protected and basic amenities should be provided in relief camps.

Noting that the court was concerned with loss of life, the CJI said, “Proceedings before this court should not become grounds for destabilising the state.”

The Bench—which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala—ordered that all necessary precautions must be taken for rehabilitation of displaced persons and medical care should also be provided in relief camps.

The Bench asked the Manipur Government to file an updated status report on the situation in the state and posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

The top court was hearing two separate petitions on the issue. The first petition was filed by Manipur Tribal Forum Delhi seeking an SIT probe into the violence and relief for the victims, while the second one was by Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee of the Manipur Legislative Assembly D Gangmei against the Manipur High Court order to the state government forward a recommendation to the Union Government to include Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list. It’s alleged that the HC order was the immediate trigger for the recent violence in the hill state.

At the very outset of the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested that the contents of the petitions may not be made public, in case something was proven to be untrue. He informed the Bench that 52 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 105 columns of the Army and Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur and flag marches have been conducted in disturbed areas.

The Solicitor General said a senior police officer has been appointed as a security advisor to the state government and another senior officer has been repatriated as the chief secretary of the state.

He said no violence has been reported in the last two days and curfew was relaxed for a few hours yesterday.

Vigilance was being maintained and helicopters and drones were being used to keep an eye on the miscreants, Mehta told the Bench.

The Solicitor General informed the top court that ration and medical help was being provided in relief camps and those stranded were being evacuated.

Mehta said the State of Manipur was taking appropriate steps in respect of the March 23, 2023 order of the state high court by moving the competent forum.

He said the first priority should be restoration of normalcy in the troubled state and rest of the issues could be taken up after a week or 10 days.

On behalf of a tribal group, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves urged the Bench to ask the state government to urgently evacuate people affected by violence.

