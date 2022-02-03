SC Collegium recommends 27 for HC judgeship

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SC Collegium has reiterated eight names for judgeship in high courts, besides recommending 19 fresh names of advocates and judicial officers for appointment as HC judges. PTI

India gets two more Ramsar sites; total 49

New Delhi: Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in UP have been declared Ramsar sites, taking the total number of protected sites in the country to 49. PTI

Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in 14-year-old case

Lucknow: Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been granted bail in a 14-year-old Gangster Act case. A Ghazipur court granted bail to Ansari on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. PTI

Spell out stand on Abu Salem’s plea: SC to govt

New Delhi: The apex court has asked the Centre to spell out stand on Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem’s plea that his jail term can’t go beyond 25 years as per India-Portugal extradition treaty.