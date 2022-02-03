SC Collegium recommends 27 for HC judgeship

New Delhi: The SC Collegium has reiterated eight names for judgeship in high courts, besides recommending 19 fresh names of advocates and judicial officers for appointment as HC judges. PTI
India gets two more Ramsar sites; total 49
New Delhi: Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in UP have been declared Ramsar sites, taking the total number of protected sites in the country to 49. PTI
Mukhtar Ansari gets bail in 14-year-old case
Lucknow: Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari has been granted bail in a 14-year-old Gangster Act case. A Ghazipur court granted bail to Ansari on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. PTI
Spell out stand on Abu Salem’s plea: SC to govt
New Delhi: The apex court has asked the Centre to spell out stand on Mumbai blasts case convict Abu Salem’s plea that his jail term can’t go beyond 25 years as per India-Portugal extradition treaty.
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
China suffered higher losses than reported: Australian newspaper on Galwan Valley clash
The Klaxon cites findings by unnamed researchers and mainlan...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4