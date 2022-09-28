 SC declines to stay dismissal order of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter case : The Tribune India

SC declines to stay dismissal order of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter case

On September 26, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay the dismissal order of Satish Chandra Verma

SC declines to stay dismissal order of IPS officer who probed Ishrat Jahan encounter case

Photo for representational purpose only. ANI file

ANI

New Delhi, September 28

The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to stay the Centre’s order dismissing Gujarat cadre IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma from service. Verma had assisted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in its probe into the Ishrat Jahan ‘fake encounter’ case.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said that it is not inclined to interfere with the Delhi High Court’s order which had refused to stay the dismissal order, as it was an interim order.

On September 26, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay the dismissal order of Verma.

On September 19, the Supreme Court had kept in abeyance for a week Verma’s dismissal order and left it to the High Court to consider whether to continue the stay or not.

During the hearing, counsel appearing for Verma urged the court to stay the dismissal order against him.

“I have put in 38 years of service. At least I may be honourably permitted to leave. Please extend the stay and let the High Court decide”, the counsel told the bench.

To this, Justice Joseph said, “But we have to balance everything. You talked about your honour and prestige but if the truth is on your side, you will have your day in court. We can’t do it now. You will have your tribulations, but if justice is on your side, you will succeed.” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said that he does not object to the advancement of the date before the High Court but added that there is a “darker side to the story”.

The bench said the plea pending before the High Court be listed on November 22 for hearing and asked the High Court to dispose of the matter as early as possible.

The High Court while declining interim stay had posted the case for further hearing on January 24, 2023.

1986-batch Gujarat cadre IPS Verma was dismissed from the service on August 30, a month before his scheduled retirement on September 30.

The Delhi High Court while hearing a plea by Verma had directed the Union Home Ministry not to implement the dismissal order till September 19 so that he could approach a higher court to get relief.

The senior police officer was last posted as inspector general with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Tamil Nadu.

If the dismissal of Verma comes into effect, he will not be entitled to pension and other benefits.

Verma had probed the Ishrat Jahan case between April 2010 and October 2011 and on the basis of his investigation report that a SIT had held that the encounter was “fake”. The Gujarat High Court later directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the case and avail Verma’s services.

Verma approached the top court after the High Court allowed the Home Ministry to take action against him in the view of a departmental inquiry that proved the charges against him, including interacting “with public media” when he was chief vigilance officer of the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, Shillong.

On August 30, the High Court had said that the disciplinary proceedings against Verma shall not be implemented without the court’s permission if it is prejudicial to him.

Following this High Court’s order, the Centre had again moved the High Court seeking its permission to impose the disciplinary action to dismiss Verma from service. The High Court permitted the Centre to implement the order but not before September 19.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

3
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Punjab

Bhagat Singh's 115th birth anniversary today; stage set for celebrations at Khatkar Kalan

6
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

7
Nation

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

8
Himachal

Congress to repeat all MLAs in Himachal Pradesh, no '1 family, 1 ticket'

9
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

10
Diaspora

Jaishankar raises visa delay issues with US; Blinken says he plans to address it

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

Issued days after MEA warns of hate crimes, sectarian violen...

Senior advovate R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General of India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani appointed new Attorney General

He will replace KK Venugopal whose extended term is ending o...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Ashok Gehlot keeps all guessing, says will solve ‘family matters’, internal discipline party strength

Ashok Gehlot keeps all guessing, says will solve ‘family matters’, internal discipline party strength

Rajasthan CM to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thur...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

In a first for PGI, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers healthy baby

In a first for PGI Chandigarh, simultaneous kidney-pancreas transplant recipient delivers a healthy baby

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Delhi Waqf Board irregularities: Court grants bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Shrikant Tyagi case: Noida society surveyed for encroachment after protest by Tyagi community

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Arvind Kejriwal hits out at Centre over arrest of Vijay Nair; says Manish Sisodia's arrest likely next week

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested