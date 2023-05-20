SC defers scientific study of 'Shivling' at Gyanvapi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday put on hold the Allahabad High Court order allowing the scientific examination of a ‘Shivling’ claimed to have been found at Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque.
Factory blast: NHRC issues notice to WB
kolkata: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued a notice to the West Bengal government seeking a detailed report on the explosion in an illegal firecracker factory that left nine persons dead and several others injured, an official said. PTI
KCR announces plan to expand BRS base
Nanded (maharashtra): Continuing his focus on Maharashtra, BRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced a month-long programme to expand his party across the western state. IANS
