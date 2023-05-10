SC disapproves of Shah’s remark on Muslim quota

New Delhi, May 9
The Supreme Court on Tuesday disapproved of senior BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping the 4 per cent quota for Muslims in poll-bound Karnataka, saying a sub judice issue should not be politicised. It said public functionaries should exercise caution in raising issues pending before courts.
“When there is a court order on Muslim quota, there should not be any political statements on the issue. It’s not appropriate,” it noted.
