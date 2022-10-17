 SC dismisses Kerala plea against decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises : The Tribune India

SC dismisses Kerala plea against decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises

State government had moved the apex court challenging the October 19, 2020 verdict of the Kerala High Court

SC dismisses Kerala plea against decision to lease Thiruvananthapuram airport to Adani Enterprises

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

New Delhi, October 17

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by the Kerala government against the state high court verdict rejecting the pleas challenging the Centre’s decision to lease out Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to Adani Enterprises Ltd.

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi observed as the private entity has been operating there since October 2021, it sees no reason to entertain the plea.

In its order, the top court noted that one of the basic issues highlighted by the counsel appearing for Kerala was about the discussion between the state and the Centre with regard to reservations expressed on behalf of the state government.

While referring to the Kerala High Court verdict, which was challenged before it by the state and others, the apex court noted that after the discussions, “the Government of Kerala agreed to the condition that it would have right of first refusal in favour of any entity in which Government of Kerala has 25 per cent equity participation on a range of 10 per cent.”

“In terms of such understanding, the state owned corporation KSIDC (Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation) was nominated which participated in the bid but unsuccessfully. The bid offered by the successful party (the Adani group company) was Rs 168 per domestic passenger while that offered by KSIDC was Rs 135 per domestic passenger, which was less by almost 20 per cent,” the bench noted while referring to the high court judgement.

The state government had moved the apex court challenging the October 19, 2020 verdict of the Kerala High Court which had dismissed the pleas on the ground that they were directed against the privatisation policy of the Centre and hence devoid of merit.

Besides the plea filed by Kerala government, the top court also dismissed some other petitions, including the one by the Airport Authority Employees Union. The union had apprehended that the service conditions of the employees will be affected if the private entity takes over the airport.

The court said the employees had the option of shifting to other airports run by the AAI.

“Considering these facts as well as the factor that the private entity has been in operation since October 2021, we see no reason to entertain these petitions…. These petitions are accordingly dismissed,” the bench said.

In its verdict, the high court had noted that the petitions filed before it essentially challenged the leasing out of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, as carried out by Airport Authority of India (AAI), in pursuance of the policy of the Central government to bring in public private participation (PPP).

One of the petitions before the high court had sought to declare the Request For Proposal (RFP) issued by the AAI as ultra vires the provisions of the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994.

In its order, the apex court referred to some paragraphs of the high court verdict and said these paragraphs bring out the essence of the understanding with which the participation was undertaken by the KSIDC and in the circumstances, as rightly projected on behalf of the AAI, the case set up by the state was rightly rejected by the high court.

The state’s counsel told the bench that the aspect regarding the land may be kept open.

“One of the issues projected by the State is with respect to ownership of the land in question,” the bench observed, adding this issue is kept open. Both the state government and the AAI have claimed ownership of the land.

The high court had also dealt with the concern expressed by the employees’ unions about the employees of the AAI.

It had noted that there is a requirement that the concessionaire make employment offers to a minimum of 60 per cent of the select employees with option given to such employees to either accept the offer or decline it.

“In such circumstances there can be no apprehension raised of retrenchment or loss of emoluments for the existing employees. There could definitely be a transfer made, which would only be an incidence of service, even otherwise applicable,” the high court had noted.

The state government had said in its plea before the apex court that it has challenged the “arbitrary and illegal action” of the AAI in attempting to prefer a particular private concessionaire, Adani Enterprises Ltd, for the operation, management and development of Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Adani Enterprises had won the rights to run six airports—Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram—through the PPP model after a competitive bidding process in February, 2019.

“The contention of Kerala...is that the attempt on the part of the Airport Authority to grant right of Operation, Management and Development of Thiruvananthapuram Airport, to a private party...who has no previous experience in managing airports, is not in public interest and is violative of the provisions of the Airport Authority of India Act, 1994…,” the plea had said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

3
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

6
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

7
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

8
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

9
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

10
Nation

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala