SC dismisses plea challenging Delhi Judicial Service exam answer key

New Delhi, June 8
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging the final answer key of the Delhi Judicial Service (DJS) Preliminary Exam, 2022, saying the HC has already considered each and every aspect in detail.
“Sorry! Prepare for the next exam. The High Court has considered in detail all answers and issues,” a Vacation Bench led by Justice MR Shah told petitioners Ananya Tyagi and others.
