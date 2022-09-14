SC gives bail to Tyagi in hate speech case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The SC has granted bail to Jitendra Narayan Tyagi (formerly Wasim Rizvi), who is accused of making hate speeches at Haridwar Dharma Sansad. “No purpose is left in this case to keep him in custody when charges have already been framed,” the SC said. In March, a chargesheet was filed against him. TNS

Govt launches steps to popularise millets

New Delhi: Ahead of International Year of Millets in 2023, the Centre is holding several campaigns to popularise the ancient and forgotten Indian golden grains. A series of initiatives have been planned by the Agriculture Ministry to create awareness on millets, often hailed for their nutritional value, say officials. The initiatives include a contest for designing a comic story to highlight the health benefits of millets. TNS

86 parties delisted, 253 tagged inactive

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said it had delisted 86 non-existent registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) and declared another 253 ‘inactive’ as part of its action against the parties not complying with the rules. It said non-compliant RUPPs’ tally reached 537.