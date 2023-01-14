SC gives bail to Vyapam scam 'whistleblower'

New Delhi, January 13
The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Vyapam scam whistleblower Anand Rai who was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police under provisions of the IPC and SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in November last year.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by senior advocate Kapil Sibal that Rai, an ophthalmologist, had been in jail for the last 60 days.
“This man is an ophthalmologist. He says he is also the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. The allegation is that he was part of a mob that attacked the (district) collector. How long will you keep him in jail?” the Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who represented the Madhya Pradesh Government. “There were four-five FIRs against him prior to this so-called whistleblower blew the whistle,” Mehta submitted.
The Bench took note of the fact that the chargesheet has not been filed by the police. The bail would be subject to the conditions to be imposed by the trial court, the top court said.
