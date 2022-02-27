SC: Grievance redressal linked to recruitment can't go on indefinitely

New Delhi, February 26
Noting that a candidate can’t be permitted to approach any forum for the redressal of his grievance at any stage of time during a recruitment process, the Supreme Court has said it can’t go on indefinitely.
“In our view, in a recruitment process, a candidate cannot be permitted to approach for redressal, howsoever may be the genuineness of the grievance, at any stage of time as there has to be a closure to the process of recruitment,” a Bench said while dealing with an appeal by a man who had applied for the post of sub-assistant engineer (civil) in 1999 in West Bengal.
He cleared the medical fitness test but his appointment got stuck as the police verification report wasn’t received. After waiting for about seven years for the appointment letter, he approached the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT). Thereafter his application was considered and, in 2006, the PWD flagged the non-receipt of the police verification report.
He made a second application seeking to forgo the report. It was rejected by the SAT on the ground that he had not made the representation to know the fate of the report. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...