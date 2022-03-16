SC hearing on plea against bail to Lakhimpur Kheri violence accused Ashish Mishra today

New Delhi, March 15
The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would hear on Wednesday a petition filed by the family members of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence challenging the bail granted to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son and accused Ashish Mishra.
Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri while those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021.
Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death, allegedly by angry protesters. A local journalist was also killed in the violence.
A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said he would set up a Bench on Wednesday after petitioner’s counsel Prashant Bhushan said there was an attack on one of the prime witnesses
in the case. Bhushan said witnesses were threatened by saying “now that the BJP has won, they will take care of him”. —
