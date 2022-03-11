SC issues notice to Centre over ban on news channel

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre on Malayalam TV news channel MediaOne’s petition against the decision of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke its broadcasting licence on ground of national security.

“We saw the order; they say too many details are not available,” a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud noted while directing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to produce all relevant material relied upon by it.

The Bench posted the matter for further hearing on March 15. On behalf of the petitioner channel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi submitted there was no complaint against the channel for 10 years and there is no requirement for security clearance at the time of renewal of licence. He took strong exception to the Kerala High Court asking for files in a sealed cover after reserving its verdict.