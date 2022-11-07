SC issues notice to UP Government, EC on Azam Khan’s plea against disqualification

New Delhi, November 7
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh Government and the Election Commission Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s petition challenging his disqualification from the state Assembly following his conviction and three-year imprisonment in a hate speech case.
“What was the tearing hurry to disqualify him? At least you should have given some breathing space to him”, a Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud told Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad.
The disqualification was in accordance with the Supreme Court’s rulings, Prashad told the Bench which also included Justice Hima Kohli.
The Bench directed that Khan’s petition should be served on the standing counsel of the Election Commission and posted the matter for hearing on November 13.
Khan was convicted in a hate speech case on October 27 and awarded a three-year jail term by a Rampur court. The very next day, the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Secretariat had announced his disqualification of Khan from the House.
On behalf of Khan, senior counsel P Chidambaram said BJP MLA Vikram Saini from Khatauli in Muzzaffarnagar was also convicted on October 11 and sentenced to two years but no such decision has been taken for his disqualification.
“Urgency in the matter is that Election Commission of India is going to issue gazette notification announcing bypoll for the Rampur Sadar seat on November 10,” Chidambaram said, questioning the ‘haste’ displayed by the poll panel.
The Sessions Court judge was on leave for a couple of days and the Allahabad High Court was closed and, therefore, Khan couldn’t challenge his conviction and sentence, Chidambaram pointed out.
The top court sought to know why no action has been taken in the case of Khatauli Assembly seat.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...