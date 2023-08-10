SC judge recuses from hearing Umar's bail plea

New Delhi: Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra of the SC has recused from hearing former JNU student Umar Khalid’s plea seeking bail in a UAPA case. TNS
Cabinet nod to changes in law to levy 28% GST on online gaming
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes to GST laws to levy a 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs. The tax will be effective from October 1. TNS
Court bans media from covering Gyanvapi survey
Varanasi: Acting on the Gyanvapi management committee’s petition, a local court on Wednesday barred media from covering the ongoing ASI survey of the mosque complex from the spot and also directed members of the survey team not to give comments to any media outlet. PTI
On way to Quit India event, Tushar Gandhi ‘detained’
Mumbai: Tushar Gandhi, the great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday claimed that police detained him as he left home to commemorate Quit India Day at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. He was later allowed to offer tributes. PTI
Two Indian warships reach UAE for exercise
New Delhi: Two Indian warships -- INS Visakhapatnam and INS Trikand -- are visiting Port Rashid, Dubai, for a bilateral exercise ‘Zayed Talwar’s scheduled with the UAE. This is aimed at enhancing interoperability and synergy between the two navies.
