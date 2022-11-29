SC junks Tejpal's plea for in-camera proceedings

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 28

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected journalist Tarun Tejpal’s plea seeking in-camera proceedings in the Bombay High Court on an appeal challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case, saying in-camera proceedings were for vulnerable witnesses or informants.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud turned down the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Amit Desai, representing Tejpal, that the proceedings be held in private to safeguard the reputation and privacy of the journalist.

The CJI-led Bench, however, granted liberty to Tarun Tejpal to make a request before the HC, which was hearing the appeal of the state against his acquittal in the rape case, to conduct physical instead of virtual hearing.