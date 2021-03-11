SC likely to commence live streaming of its proceedings soon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

Almost four years after the Supreme Court agreed to live streaming of its proceedings, the actual live streaming is expected to commence soon.

The Supreme Court’s e-Committee is working on creating its own platform which can also be used by high courts – six of which were already live streaming their proceedings, sources said, adding this will address privacy and security concerns as well.

The e-Committee is working overtime to make it possible to launch an exclusive platform for live-streaming court proceedings before Chief Justice of India NV Ramana demits office on August 26, they said.

The e-committee of the top court led by Justice DY Chandrachud has already prepared guidelines containing a regulatory framework for the purpose that was released in June last year for feedback.

“The right of access to justice, guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution encompasses the right to access live court proceedings. To imbue greater transparency, inclusivity and foster access to justice, the e-Committee has undertaken the project of live streaming of court proceedings on priority,” the top court had said last year.

Gujarat, Orissa, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh high courts are already live streaming their proceedings on their YouTube channels.

However, the draft rules released by the top court had made it clear that matrimonial matters, including transfer petitions arising thereunder, cases concerning sexual offences, including proceedings instituted under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code, cases concerning gender-based violence against women among others will be excluded from live-streaming.