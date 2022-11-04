SC mulls platform to live-stream hearings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday said it was working to set up a national platform to institutionalise live-streaming of court proceedings, which can be used by high courts as well. TNS

Three MES officials held in bribery case

New Delhi: The CBI has arrested three officials of Military Engineer Services (MES) based in Bhopal in an alleged Rs 1.1-lakh bribery case. They have been identified as J John Kennedy, RS Yadav and Arun Singh. TNS

SC junks PIL to change name of Bombay HC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking directions to change the name of Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court. TNS

Zuckerberg announces 32-person WhatsApp call

New Delhi: Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced the global rollout of a 32-person video calling feature called ‘Communities’ on WhatsApp. It also allowed groups with up to 1,024 users. ians