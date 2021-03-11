SC no to pleas on relief for unjust prosecution

New Delhi, August 18
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain PILs seeking directions to the government to frame guidelines for compensation to victims of wrongful prosecution and to ensure strict action against those lodging fake criminal cases, saying it will create a lot of complications.
“The nature of relief prayed for is in the realm of laying down guidelines or in the nature of the legislation. It will not be possible for this court to utilise its processes. The attention of the Union of India and relevant agencies has been invited to the case portrayed in the form of a petition. It is now left to the agencies concerned to take appropriate action,” a Bench led by Justice UU Lalit said, disposing of the petitions filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay and Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra.
The petitions were filed in the backdrop of a case in which the Allahabad High Court had in January declared a man — earlier convicted in a rape case and jailed for around 20 years – innocent; saying the motive behind the FIR was related to a land dispute.
The petitioners had sought directions to the Centre, states and union territories to frame and implement guidelines to compensate victims of “wrongful prosecution” through government machinery and to ensure strict action against fake complainants in criminal cases.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...