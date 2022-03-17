Supreme Court nod to allocation of 50% medical seats to in-service candidates in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, March 16

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu Government to implement 50 per cent reservation for NEET-qualified in-service doctors in super specialty courses in admissions for academic year 2021-2022.

“We are of the view that no case is made out for continuing the interim protection which was granted for academic year 2020-2021 by interim order dated November 27, 2020. Thus we reject the prayer in that regard. Needless to say, that the state of Tamil Nadu will be at liberty to continue counselling for the academic year. By taking into consideration reservations provided by the state,” said a Bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao. — TNS

SC to take up hijab plea after Holi

Refusing to urgently list petitions challenging the Karnataka HC verdict upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state, the SC on Wednesday said it would take up the matter after Holi vacation.

