Supreme Court nod to allocation of 50% medical seats to in-service candidates in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, March 16
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu Government to implement 50 per cent reservation for NEET-qualified in-service doctors in super specialty courses in admissions for academic year 2021-2022.
“We are of the view that no case is made out for continuing the interim protection which was granted for academic year 2020-2021 by interim order dated November 27, 2020. Thus we reject the prayer in that regard. Needless to say, that the state of Tamil Nadu will be at liberty to continue counselling for the academic year. By taking into consideration reservations provided by the state,” said a Bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao. — TNS
SC to take up hijab plea after Holi
Refusing to urgently list petitions challenging the Karnataka HC verdict upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions in the state, the SC on Wednesday said it would take up the matter after Holi vacation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...