SC notice to Centre on TMC leader’s plea to issue Aadhaar to persons in final supplementary NRC list

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 11

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and others on TMC leader Sushmita Dev’s plea seeking issuance of Aadhaar numbers to persons included in the final supplementary list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asked the Centre, Assam Government and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to respond to the petition by May 17—the next date of hearing—after senior advocate Bishwajit Deb submitted on behalf of the petitioner that denial of Aadhaar number amounted to denial of basic amenities.

Meanwhile, another Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud issued notice to the Centre on a petition seeking to stop alleged harassment of people belonging to religious and linguistic minorities of Assam in the name of detection and deportation of foreigners.

Though the people whose names were included in the Final List tried to apply for Aadhaar Numbers, UIDAI rejected their applications, the TMC MP contended in her petition.

“The Assam government and the Union of India are denying access to the biometrics of the individuals whose names have been incorporated in the supplementary list dated August 31, 2019, and are therefore not able to access the benefits as would they be entitled to by having an Aadhaar Number,” She said, adding the non-availability of Aadhaar number creates a major disadvantage in obtaining education access, application for jobs, PAN cards, ration cards and the opening of bank accounts.