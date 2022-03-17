SC notice to UP on petition to cancel Ashish Mishra's bail

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The Supreme Court today issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Government on a petition filed by the family members of farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence seeking cancellation of bail to prime accused Ashish Mishra by the Allahabad High Court.

Taking a serious note of the alleged attack on a witness in the case, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana also directed the UP Government to ensure that witnesses were protected. —