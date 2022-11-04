Supreme Court orders status quo on release of GM mustard

PTI

New Delhi, November 3

The Supreme Court today ordered status quo on a recent decision of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) to approve genetically modified (GM) mustard for commercial cultivation.

A Bench of Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Sudhanshu Dhulia asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to ensure “no precipitative action was taken” until an application filed before it was heard. Appearing for petitioner Aruna Rodrigues, advocate Prashant Bhushan informed the court that it had, in 2012, formed a technical expert committee with broad terms of reference to examine the matter of GM crops in India.

The GEAC, functioning under the Union Environment Ministry, had recommended the environmental release of GM mustard, paving the way for its commercial cultivation. The move comes amid opposition from green groups, which say GM mustard could have an adverse impact on human health and food security.

